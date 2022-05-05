ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

