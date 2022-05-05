ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

