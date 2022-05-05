ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

