ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

