ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 15,461 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

EXEL stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

