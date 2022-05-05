ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

