Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 106,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Range Resources worth $54,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

