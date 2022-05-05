Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

