Rede Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

