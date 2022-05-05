Richard H. Moore Buys 2,700 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FBNC stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

