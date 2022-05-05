Robert A. Fehlman Buys 5,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

