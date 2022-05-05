Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 194 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.22 and its 200 day moving average is $310.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

