RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

RPT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

