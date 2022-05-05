SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after buying an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

