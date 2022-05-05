SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $3,985,011. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

