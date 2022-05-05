SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.