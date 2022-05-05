SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.31 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

