SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 674 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.