Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $288,800.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

ALKS opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

