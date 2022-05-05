SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.54% of SITE Centers worth $51,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 121,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.