Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 427.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -461.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

