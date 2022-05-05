Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Sprout Social worth $53,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.