Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $51,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.