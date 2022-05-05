Stephen Davis Sells 5,483 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

