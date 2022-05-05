Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.22 and its 200 day moving average is $310.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

