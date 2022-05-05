Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

