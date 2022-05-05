Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 799.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 449,919 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

SUMO opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.