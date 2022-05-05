Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,114,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

