The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

