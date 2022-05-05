The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of York Water worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in York Water by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in York Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $569.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.48. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

