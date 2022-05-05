Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

