Truefg LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.85.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

