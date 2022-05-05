Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Upstart worth $51,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,400,143. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

