Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.