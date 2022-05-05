Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Varonis Systems worth $54,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

