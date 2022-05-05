Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Vicor worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.