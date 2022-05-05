Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Safety Insurance Group worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $9,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SAFT opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

