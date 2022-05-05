Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,682 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Progress Software worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Progress Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $5,419,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,403 shares of company stock worth $1,015,859 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.