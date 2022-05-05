Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 484 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

