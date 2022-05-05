Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,332 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

