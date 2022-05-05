Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of InterDigital worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in InterDigital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in InterDigital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

IDCC stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

