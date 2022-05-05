Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.