Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

