Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of H&R Block worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $26.06 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

