Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Livent worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,427.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

