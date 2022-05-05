Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

