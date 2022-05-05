Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.