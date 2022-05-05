Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 1,050.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Zynga worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,149,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zynga by 381.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $27,752,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

