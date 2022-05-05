Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Brookline Bancorp worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.