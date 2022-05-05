Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

